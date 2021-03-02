Bruno Mars unveils new fashion line with Lacoste

Bruno Mars unveils new fashion line with Lacoste

In Irish fashion news, American singer Bruno Mars has launched a new fashion line with Lacoste. Peter Gene Hernandez (AKA) Bruno Mars from Hawaii has finally delved int the world of fashion by teaming up with French fashion house Lacoste for his first ever fashion collection.

The 35-year-old singer has created the line with Lacoste using in his own words his designer alter ego, dubbed “Ricky Regal” which he explained is the name making that he goes by when designing fashion items.

According to Lacoste in their media statement accompanying news of the launch, they claim the inspiration behind Bruno’s new line is a mixture of “lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch.”

Lacoste believe it’s a blend of Bruno’s enigmatic personality and distinct style uniting with their own brand’s sport and luxury designs.

The new Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is described by the French fashion brand as everyday sports luxury that includes a collection of “off the peg” men and women’s clothing, accessories and footwear.

Lacoste’s creative director Louise Trotter explained that Mars was given a free reign when designing his new collection. Mars pushed all the limits to give life to Ricky Regal, whose she believes embodies Bruno’s own passion for flamboyant rhythm and his love for the Crocodile.

Talking about his new fashion range, Mars commented that he fortunate to be asked to do the collection with Lacoste. The singer explained he was asked to do collections in the past with other fashion houses, but they came with restrictive guidelines.

He said “Lacoste was the first and only brand that said “Heah Bruno, you can do whatever you want. The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honour.”

The collection itself is a mix of both dress me up and casual wear for both men and women. It includes a pop style trackies, shorts. pants, shirts, Polos as well as socks. Oh not forgetting his stylish aviator sunglasses.

This 70’s themed collection includes a mixture of colourful and bold palettes that include the clever use of mustard yellow, petrol green, eggplant purple, coral red and tie-dye, using velvet, silk and cotton fabrics.

The first in what is expected to be many series of Lacoste x Ricky Regal fashion collections will drop this week on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at selected online retailers. From Monday 8th March 2021 it you will then be able to see the full Lacoste x Ricky Regal fashion collections at lacoste.com.

Bruno Mars unveils new fashion line with Lacoste