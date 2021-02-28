Ladies bag trends to look out for in 2021

Ladies bag trends to look out for in 2021

Our social outings may have been far and few between in 2020. With that said, our desire for some sort of normal has never been more prevalent.

From our online purchases to a never-ending rotation of sweats, we should probably begin to think about how we will carry all of our stuff when we are allowed to meet up again. The answer: a new bag. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our picks of the biggest bag trends to look out for in 2021.

Market Bags

In recent years, the fashion industry has been slowly moving towards sustainability. Statement pieces that present themselves as environmentally friendly are everywhere. And one sustainable trend that is not only fashionable but practical is a market bag.

You know the ones. They are all over our Instagram, usually containing a variety of citrus fruits. And it seems fashion designers have gotten behind this trend, taking inspiration from this typical shopping bag and elevating it into fashion. For an edgy twist of this trend, some people have begun to put their designer bags inside of their colourful market ones.

Necklace Bags

Yep. You’ve read that correctly. Bags that you wear around your neck like a necklace. Although mini bags have reigned supreme recently, designers are taking it one step further in the form of wearable necklace bags.

If you are not quite ready to wear a bag around your neck, we understand completely. However, some necklace bags can double up as a crossbody or attach to your large bags when you have too much to carry.

Quilted

Ever since the release of the iconic Casette bag from Bottega Veneta, quilted bags are showing no signs of slowing down. Just take a look at Chanel’s 2.55 bag and you can see why this trend is not going anywhere. However, new variations have injected new life into this iconic trend.

Water Bottle Bags

Another trend that speaks about the fashion industry’s push towards sustainability is the water bottle bag. This is perhaps one of the biggest trends set to dominate 2021.

It started on Fendi’s runway as a bag attachment and has been made its way to Burberry as a colourful over-the-shoulder creation. Designers have given your water bottle a chic new makeover.

Nostalgia Shapes

From Bella Hadid’s selection of loose-fitting trousers to Katie Holmes in a tube top, the fashion industry has again become obsessed with 90s trends. And that remains true when it comes to the accessories set to dominate this year.

The Prada Cleo Bag, which was released in December, has already been pegged as one of this year’s must-haves. You might remember it first being released in the 90s by the Italian powerhouse.

Ladies bag trends to look out for in 2021