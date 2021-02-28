How rice water can be the secret to long and healthy hair

One of the biggest things to do when cooking rice is to wash it first. This step will get rid of any excess starch, leaving behind a cloudy water full of nutrients.

Although it may be common to throw out this water, you might want to add it to your haircare routine. Rice water has long been known to give you the power to nourish and strengthen your hair. If you want to know more about what is rice water and how to use it, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out.

Benefits

Rice is one of the most important staples of Japan, due to the nutritional value found in the grain. When you rinse the rice, the water becomes loaded with vitamins, amino acids and other trace minerals, like zinc and magnesium.

Strengthens Hair: Using rice water can help to strengthen your hair due to the starch coating your hair strands.

Calms Irritation: If you are cutting down on using sulfates in your shampoo, the starch in rice water can help to calm any irritation you scalp feels. When added to oils or conditioners, it can help aid hydration and soothe inflammation. However, as it can be drying if you use it too much, try not to overdo it.

How To Use Rice Water

Use As A Rinse: After washing your hair, apply your rice water and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes to act as a sort of primer for your conditioner.

Create Your Own Shampoo & Conditioner: Those with dry scalps may want to avoid applying the rice water directly onto your skin. Instead, you can try blending it into your shampoo or conditioner or oils for maximum hydration.

Use As Nourishing Treatment: Leaving the rice water in your hair for a while before you rinse it can help you absorb the nutrients better. If you want to give your scalp a treatment, use the rice water after shampooing and conditioner. Try to apply it directly onto your scalp. Let it sit on your hair for about 15 minutes and then rinse.

How To Make It

Usually, people rinse and strain their rice to help remove any impurities. Then, you can mix the rice into a bowl of water and stir until it become cloudy.

You can also boil the rice if you want. Next, you can strain the rice and keep the water in a bowl with a lid. Let the water sit for about 12-24 hours at room temperature to ferment. You can then store your rice water in the fridge for a week and remember to shake well before using it.

