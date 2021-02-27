Chris Hemsworth first campaign for Hugo Boss

Chris Hemsworth first campaign for Hugo Boss

In Irish fashion news, German fashion house, Hugo Boss have unveiled the first pictures of their Global Ambassador Chris Hemsworth promoting one of their new fashion campaigns.

The Australian actor who rose to fame started in 2003 where he joined the cast of one of Australia’s leading soaps, Home & Away playing the character Kim Hyde before departing the show in 2007 and heading off to Hollywood.

Initially Chris was penned to promote Hugo Boss fragrances and scents with his new appointment as their Ambassador. However, the German fashion house have just dropped photos of the Melbourne born actor appearing in his first fashion campaign for the company.

Hugo Boss which was founded in Metzingen, Germany back in 1924, are today one of the world’s leading luxury fashion houses specialising in men’s clothing, accessories and fragrances

This new ad campaign from Hugo Boss captures the more casual end of their fashion ranges from the brand. Images from the new campaign were snapped by was photographed by Australian photographer Georges Antoni who captures Chris donning pieces from Boss’s tailored casualwear range.

The new Hugo Boss campaign will be promoted digitally and in print format in the coming weeks that highlights their new Boss capsule collection that also has a sustainable focus built in.

According to Hugo Boss, this launch with Chris Hemsworth underlines their leading role as a sustainable company within the textile industry.

Their appointment of Chris in the first place is part of their focus on the sustainability issues that consumers are also focused on these days. Boos also pointed out how Hemsworth strategically leverages his popularity to draw attention to climate change and species protection.

Chief Brand Officer of Hugo Boss, Ingo Wilts commented that Chris is part of a generation of people who are looking differently at what success is. He believes this is very relevant for Hugo Boss as a fashion brand and the clothing they create.

