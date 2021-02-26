Ways to transition your winter wardrobe into spring

The winter chill may still be lingering but we are all dreaming of brighter days ahead.

And with spring here, we need to think about transitioning our wardrobe to accommodate the changing temperatures. That means getting rid of bulky layers and boots. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips on how to take your winter wardrobe into the springtime.

Swap Boots For Flats

We all love our boots. However, swapping them out for flats instantly takes you look from winter to spring. And with so many options available, from ankle straps, to delicate prints, bold colours and chic pointed toes, there are flats that will match with anyone’s style.

To complement your winter neutral clothing, choose a pair of flats in a bold and bright colour to add some interest to your current wardrobe.

Add Layers To Your Dress

Just because you are stuck indoors doesn’t mean you cannot get all dressed up. if you are itching to wear your favourite frock but the weather is still too cold, add some layers underneath. Simply pop a white button-down shirt underneath your dress for a cute look worthy of Instagram. If you are in need of another layer, just add some tights.

Go Lighter With Your Coat

When winter rolls around, everyone wraps up warm in their heavy-duty coats. However, when the weather heats up a bit, it’s time to swap out your heavy coat with something a little lighter. And this is the perfect time to get trendy and reach for something like a soft moto jacket.

These types of jackets are quickly becoming a wardrobe staple. They work with any outfit you put together from jeans to dresses to skirts.

Pair Work Trousers With Winter Knitwear

For a chilly house, cosy cardigans are the perfect fashion item to have around. So, why not pair them with your shirt and stretchy work trousers – the ones that feel like leggings. This outfit strikes the balance between ready for work comfort.

Add Layers To Your Leggings

It looks like leggings are here to stay for another while yet. If you are like us, you have practically been living in oversized knitwear and fleece-lined leggings since November. However, now that spring is here, it is time to swap out our heavy leggings for something lighter. This will ensure we go with the ebb and flow of springtime temperatures.

