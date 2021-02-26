Adidas unveil their Formotion for women collection

In Irish fashion news, sportswear fashion giant Adidas have unveiled their new activewear lineup, The Formotion Collection.

According to Adidas, their new sports fashion collection takes its inspiration from shapewear that includes graded zonal compression to sculpt and support a women’s own distinct shape.

Adidas see their Formotion collection as a fit for active women (which caters for all shapes and sizes) who look for comfort for their performance clothing which according to the maker, ideal for women hitting the gym and pilates workouts.

The collection itself which goes on release next month includes a selection of high-rise tights, cropped T-shirts, sports bras, tights and layering pieces. Adidas will launch their Formotion collection supported by a new spring campaign titled “Watch Us Move,”

This will include well-known women who inspire. From the field of sport includes 33-year-old American yoga teacher and body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley.

Other women from sport to feature as part of their new campaign include 22-year-old Swiss International soccer star Alisha Lehmann along with dancer Minh-Thu Nguyen, and advocate for mental health Simone Powderly.

Adidas will also support the launch of their new campaign with a series of fitness workouts on their YouTube channel which will also offer a range of free classes in yoga, workouts as well as maternity-safe exercises.

Adidas’s vice president of design Josefine Aberg commented that the launch of Formotion marks the culmination of “a two-year journey speaking to women around the world about what’s important to them and what makes them want to stay in sport.

This new Formotion collection by Adidas also complies with their own sustainability policy as it uses Primegreen which is a material with a minimum of 40% recycled content that was designed as part of their goal to end plastic waste in their products.

The new Adidas Formotion collection is also available in a variety of sizes starting from XXXS right up to 4X. This new collection from Adidas goes on sale this coming Tuesday 4th March 2020 and will be available to buy in Ireland on their website adidas.ie.

