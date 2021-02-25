Simple beauty tips to styling bushy brows

Simple beauty tips to styling bushy brows

Bushy brows are gorgeous, but they can be a nightmare to maintain. Some people with bushy brows want to get rid of thickness, while others struggle with shape.

The best thing about bushy brows is that you have a lot to work with. It’s all about getting the right grooming and maintenance routine. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our simple beauty tips to help you style bushy brows.

Determine Your Brow Shape

You want to begin by determining what you want your brows to look like. And we cannot stress this enough – your natural shape is the best. Also, less is more. You only need a few tweaks so do not go tweezer happy.

And it is also important to know your face shape, too. Square faces look great with thick brows with high arches. Flat brows with low arches work better with longer faces. If you have a round face, keep your brows thick with some structure. This can define your eyes and take the roundness out of your face.

Comb And Trim Your Brows

Most of the time, it’s the hair’s length that causes an undesired look. In that case, a trim is needed. However, this can be a much harder task that tweezing if you do not know what you are doing. It’s important to take your time and try to trim the hairs one by one. Yes, this may seem tedious, but it can save you accidentally creating holes or gaps.

If you want to trim your brows at home, use a spoolie and brush your hair in the direction they naturally lay. Trimming can get rid of excess bulk and keep your brows in place, making them look neater.

Shape Your Arch

Sometimes, trimming your brows is all you need to keep a natural look. However, people who want a brow more shaped might have to do a little more work. This is especially true for brows that need an arch in the first place. You want to make sure you do not over-arch, meaning you take away too much hair.

First thing first. Start by finding the start and end of your brows. This will give you a better idea of where to place your arch. You can find where your brow starts by drawing an invisible line from the nostrils to your brows with a tweezer.

Embrace Them

Thanks to celebs like Cara Delevingne, many people are beginning to embrace their beautiful bushy brows. While eyebrow trends tend to come and go, bushy brows will always look fierce.

However, shaping them can be tedious, especially if you are going it yourself. If you are going to style your brows, make sure to relax so you can do them without stressing out too much.

Simple beauty tips to styling bushy brows