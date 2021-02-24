Rumours of Kris Jenner skincare & beauty brand

Rumours of Kris Jenner skincare & beauty brand

In Irish fashion news, the Momager (AKA) Kris Jenner is rumoured to be in talks behind the scenes in launching her own skincare and beauty brand.

The mother of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian has trade marked the names “Kris Jenner Skin and “Kris Jenner Beauty” earlier this month under her company, Jenner Communications Inc.

According to legal documents filed at the American Patent and Trademark Office, Kris has trademarks filed for a range of different beauty products including makeup, hair and skincare.

The 65-year mother of six and star of the hit TV series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has stayed muted on the topic about launching her own beauty and skin brand but late last year in an interview with online fashion and beauty magazine, WWD,com she told them she’s “always dreamed of having her own brand” but she was too busy back then to even contemplate it.

However, with daughter Kylie Jenner already running a successful beauty company that is estimated to be valued at over $1 billion dollars and her other daughter Kim Kardashian West running KKW Beauty, she won’t be short on help and expertise in launching her own beauty and skincare label.

Back in November 2019, Kylie was named CEO of Kylie Cosmetics after American multinational beauty company Coty Inc. acquired a 51% stake in her business for just over €500 million euro.

The beauty business is nothing new to Kris who in the past has collaborated with her both her daughter’s beauty brands.

In 2018, she teamed up with daughter Kylie for her “Momager” beauty collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Kris has also worked with daughter Kim’s beauty label KKW Beauty in 2020 which saw her release her own fragrance for Mother’s Day in the states.

In what is becoming a huge beauty portfolio of businesses for her children, insiders expect that it won’t be too long now until there is an announcement from the Californian grandmother that she has signed a deal to release her own range of beauty and skincare products.

All this comes at a time when Kris’s other daughter, Kendal Jenner unveiling her own 818 tequila drink brand.

Rumours of Kris Jenner skincare & beauty brand