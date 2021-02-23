Lady Kitty Spencer new Dolce & Gabbana global ambassador

In Irish fashion news, Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana have named Lady Kitty Spencer as their new global ambassador.

Lady Kitty Spencer who is cousin to the Prince William and Harry is the niece of the late Diana Spencer.

The 30-year-old London aristocrat first started working with the Italian luxury fashion house back in 2017 and has continued to work for the brand ever since.

Dolce & Gabbana has named Lady Kitty Spencer as its debut global ambassador, marking her latest link with the house since first appearing on their catwalks back in 2017.

Kitty who is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, started her fashion career at an early age when at the young age of one appeared with her mother on the cover of the UK edition of American monthly women’s fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar

The blonde beauty who was raised in South Africa has went on to don the cover of other leading fashion magazines include Tatler and the Japanese edition of Vogue magazine.

Kitty who is engaged to be married to the chairman of South African retail clothing company Michael Lewis is also an ambassador for UK charity Centrepoint, which provides accommodation and support to homeless young people where she joins her cousin Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine who are patrons of the organisation

Dolce & Gabbana was founded in Legnano, Italy back in 1985 by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

In a media statement confirming Kitty’s appointment she said “I am truly honoured to be appointed as Global Ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. Domenico and Stefano celebrate life’s wonders: family, joy, beauty, colour and love.

Working with them is always a new experience, a unique opportunity to rediscover Italian culture, art, savoir-faire and lifestyle. When I wear their pieces, I feel their passion and I feel like the best version of myself,”

In the same release both Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said “We are delighted to welcome Kitty into our big family. Her charisma and radiance struck us right away: seeing her wearing our creations, and interpreting them with her style, is always a great feeling for us.”