Ted Baker unveil their Spring Summer 2021 collection

Ted Baker unveils their Spring Summer 2021 collection

In Irish fashion news, Ted Baker have just launched their new Spring SS201 collection. The British luxury clothing retail fashion house which was set up back in 1989 by founder Ray Kelvin have just dropped their new Spring Summer 2021 fashion collection that incorporates their best and latest men and ladies fashion wear.

Ted Baker believe their latest collection celebrates what it means to be British and is reflected in their fashion pieces that includes lots of warm pastel shades for fashion lovers everywhere.

Baker like so many other fashion brands have taken a major hit on sales during the COVID-19 lockdown and only last week reported losses in the region of €5.5 million euro because of the pandemic.

However, the luxury fashion brand is hoping to bounce back with some cool designs that are appealing to both sexes and great and stylish fashion wear for the months ahead.

Included in the Ladies range are a selection of beautiful creams and pastel shades as well are elegant and eye-catching floral and camo-prints.

Designed for bright and warm weather the designs include pussy bow necks and lady like ruffles across their mini, midi and maxi length dresses.

For the gentlemen, there are smart a range of relaxed men’s shirts and tees that have that 70’s look about them which includes the clever usage of patterns, stripes and geometric patterns in their finish.

Photos for their new SS21 campaign were taken on location on the south coast of England and snapped by respected British photographer Felix Cooper.

Stills from the shoot capture joyous moments of everyday British life, with both the womenswear and menswear collections showcasing the evolution of the Ted Baker brand.

Ted Baker have also announced that they expect their new look on e-commerce sales platform to be ready in the coming weeks. You can view the new Ted Baker SS2021 collection over at their website at tedbaker.com.

