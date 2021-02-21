Top beauty myths about vitamin C debunked

When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is one of the most celebrated ingredients around. But there seems to be a lot of beauty myths buzzing around, so we are here to set the record straight. Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we’ve broken down the top 4 beauty myths about vitamin C you should stop believing.

Vitamin C Is All The Same

The front of your serum may simply say vitamin C. However, when you read the ingredient list, it can be listed as L-Ascorbic Acid, which is pure Vitamin C, or come up under a different name. These can include ascorbyl glucoside or magnesium ascorbyl phosphate. These are vitamin C that has additives that make them stable or more easily absorbed.

However, as each of these impacts your skin differently, it is important to read the ingredient list carefully. Have you ever tried a vitamin C product and felt it wasn’t for you? Take a look at what percentage of vitamin C is being used. This will let you know why your skin did not like it.

Vitamin C Causes Sun Sensitivity

As vitamin C in its purest form is acidic, many believe that it can only be used in the evening. However, unlike many other acids, it is not shown that vitamin C increases sun sensitivity. But this doesn’t mean you should take this as an excuse to skimp out on using SPF.

What this does mean is that you can use vitamin C during your morning and night-time skincare routine. It depends on what benefits you want from it. if you are looking for the antioxidant benefits during the day, use it in the morning. For rejuvenation, use it during your evening skincare. On a separate note, vitamin C comes in many formulas and textures. So, it’s all about choosing one that works for you and sticking with it. Remember, consistency is key when it comes to skincare.

The More Vitamin C The Better

You might think that using a product with a high level of vitamin C is better than a low percentage. However, if it hasn’t been formulated properly, it can be far less impressive. Likewise, think about how well the product absorbs. If a certain derivative absorbs well, a smaller concentration of vitamin C can work better for your skin than a formula that does not absorb well.

Depending on the derivative, too much vitamin C can be irritating to your skin. So, a high percentage of vitamin C doesn’t always mean better. It’s important to research the products you are using and not just rely on the information on the packaging.

Vitamin C Stains Your Skin

You may notice that your hands turn slightly orange after using your favourite vitamin C products frequently. Don’t worry, you’re not imagining things. L-ascorbic Acid degrades to a sugar that works like a fake tan. As a result, you end up with orange hands.

So, to counter this problem, it’s best to use your vitamin C before it degrades – it’ll be more potent anyways. Also, to avoid uneven splotches, try to apply your product evenly all over your face. The last tip is to apply an oil over your vitamin C product. This can help prevent on-skin oxidation.

