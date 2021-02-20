Michael Kors FW21 fashion collection to help charity

In Irish fashion news, American fashion design house Michael Kors have announced that that they will donating money from their new FW2021 collection to charity.

Michael Kors who this year celebrates their 40th anniversary since their foundation back in 1981 by New Yorker, Michael Kors will unveil their new FW2021 collection via on-line this coming April that will be shared across their social and digital platforms.

Kors who are synonymous for their high-end luxury fashion wear and accessories were founded by Michael Kors which originally designed ladies fashion wear until its relaunch in 2004 where it started to delivery high quality fashion and accessories for both men and women.

The brand is also famous amongst lots of leading celebrities today and have designed pieces for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and even Michelle Obama.

Label founder, Michael Kors which today operates under Capri Holdings is a huge fan of the arts and theatre has decided to dedicate his new fashion line to help New York’s struggling performing arts sector.

The 61-year-old fashion guru has announced that The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund who are an American human services organisation that fosters stability and resiliency as well as providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Michael himself has also pledged a personal donation to The Actor’s Fund.

In a media statement released by the Long Island native, he said “When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I’d be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world,”

“I’ve been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support—the New York theatre community. I’m grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection, and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am.”

The new Michael Kors FW collection 2021 will be screened live on across the world at 9 am Eastern Standard Time which will also include an introduction from Kors live from New York’s theatre district.

