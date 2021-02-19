How to choose knitted trousers to suit your body type

One of the biggest trends to come out of last year was knitted trousers. and we can see why. With the stress of multiple lockdowns and many of us staying at home, we want to be as comfortable as we can.

But many people buy knitted trousers without taking into consideration their body shape. So, when they try them on, they don’t look 100% right. But how do you know which style is right for you? Well, keep on here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to choose the best knitted trouser for your body shape.

Pear

If your hips are wide, look for flared knit trousers. they can be more fitted around the hips to show off the curves of your body.

Apple

Think culottes or loose fitting knitted trousers. these will complement your figure more than fitted styles.

Rectangle

If you have a rectangle body, the good thing is that most knitted trousers look great on you.

Inverted Triangle

Much like with pear body shapes, look for flared knitted trousers as they will balance out your figure.

Hourglass

If you have a hourglass figure, you have the best of both worlds as both fitted and flared trousers work.

Wearing Fitted Trousers

If you take a look at any fashion blog, you will know that fitted knit trousers are all the rage. Especially when paired with a knitted top in the same colour for a chic monochrome look. To play around with proportions, you can add a shirt underneath. Additionally, you can take things further by wearing a fitted crop top over your knitted top for a modern fashion look.

Wearing Wide Leg Trousers

If you are worried about wearing a wide leg knit trousers with an oversized sweater, don’t be. They are a match made in fashion heaven. It’s such an effortlessly cool look and is well balanced with some sneakers or boots. With that being said, rock your favourite oversized jumper with wide leg trousers. As well as trousers, your oversized knitwear also goes great with skirts.

