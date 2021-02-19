Agent Provocateur launches All Hours underwear

In Irish fashion news, UK based lingerie company Agent Provocateur have just released their new “All Hours” ladies underwear line as part of their 2021 Spring collection.

Making a move away from their traditional lingerie collections, Agent Provocateur have included stylish bras and underwear that can be worn at anytime of the day or night.

Agent Provocateur which was founded in the UK back in 1994 by Joseph Corré and Serena Rees are today one of the most popular choices of Ladies lingerie that has a presence in over 13 counties across the globe, including Ireland.

Their new 60-piece All Hours collection consists of 5 self-titled collections called Paige, Lucky, Brigette, Ginah and Leni.

Each sub collection includes a range of different bottom and tops styles mixes of padded bras, push-up bras, bralettes as well as their bodysuit that comes in a variety of shades. For below the waste they have cute and stylish thongs, bikini bottoms, backless panties and garter belts.

Taking about their new All Hours collection, CEO for Agent Provocateur, Michelle Ryan said “We realised that some of our customers were only wearing Agent Provocateur for special occasions. And, we were limiting ourselves because of our sizing,”

“At the luxury level, customers were asking for more from us. Sometimes you can’t wear a lace bra under your work clothes. We wanted to offer a range that takes her from breakfast to the boardroom and beyond. We saw the new collection as an opportunity to dress her for every moment of her life.”

This new collection isn’t a shift away from Agent Provocateur’s normal high quality bedroom lingerie designs. Their new All Hours collection is still distinctly their own and still features high-cut leg lines as well as plunging necklines which includes a mixture of sheer and shiny fabrics as well as beautiful lace.

The new All Hours collection from Agent Provocateur range anything from €40 up to €925 and can be viewed and purchased directly from their website agentprovocateur.com.

