Catherine Zeta-Jones launches own fashion line

In Irish fashion news, Welsh actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones have launched her own fashion collection. The 51-year old actress sprung to fame playing the role as Mariette in the British period comedy-drama television series The Darling Buds of May back in the early nineties.

Since then she went on to appear in many Hollywood blockbuster movies including The Mask of Zorro, Chicago and Ocean’s Twelve to name a few.

Catherine who was born in Swansea, Wales has released her new ready to wear women’s fashion collection by her Casa Zeta-Jones brand after 12 months in development.

Hr collection itself is designed using a range of deluxe natural materials which include soft cottons, cashmere, and silks which are all part of the Casa Zeta-Jones collection which takes its inspiration from the shades, cuts and textures found in nature that are combined with corners of modern day luxury.

Talking about the launch of her new ladies fashion collection, Catherine commented “We have created a collection that not only embodies my vision, but speaks to my customer, a multi-faceted, modern and conﬁdent woman who’s living a dynamic life.”

The creative director of Catherine’s new fashion collection, Fred Tutino he said “Before I met Catherine I knew she had exceptional personal style, but as we spoke more I began to realise Catherine really understands design, colour, ﬁnishing, proportion and fabric.”

“We would start talking about one idea and then as the conversation progressed we would come up with twenty more. It is a very ﬂuid partnership.”

Her fashion collection itself is full of exciting fashion pieces that include anything from smart casual daywear to stylish and chic luxury items that include relaxes sweaters, lounge knitwear as well as luxurious blouses and pants.

Catherine’s designed her collection to express effortless styling through timeless classics with a feminine sensibility that represents real styling that that allows women to dress from morning to night. You can check out the fill range from the new Casa Zeta-Jones range over at her website casazetajones.com.

