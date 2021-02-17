Teresa Giudice creates new yoga fashion line

In Irish fashion news, The Real Housewives of New Jersey TV personality Teresa Giudice has created her own set of yoga fashion essentials.

The 48-year New Jersey TV star and fitness instructor has teamed up with luxury activewear brand Electric Yoga for their new The Love Collection.

Teresa who shot to fame appearing as herself in top reality TV show The Real Housewives of New Jersey has also gone on to produce her own collection of cookery books.

With a love for Yoga, Teresa commented in a recent interview that she believes that working out should be both about feeling comfortable and looking good.

Talking about her new collection with Electric Yoga, she said “My workout line is really comfortable, really soft. You want to feel good in it because I feel like when you look good, you feel good.”

The Jersey girl’s puts the inspiration to her SS2021 collection down to her own desire to create the perfect sports bra after spending years in search to find one that fits her comfortably

Giudice commented that because all sports bras she has experienced are short under the areas of the boobs, her designs allow for a little more length that makes it wearable throughout the day.

The mother of two girls who she shares with her Italian ex-husband Joe Giudice, describes how she met up with the owners of Electric Yoga personally to sketch out and design pieces for her new Yoga fashion collection.

She explains, I met up with the owners of Electric Yoga Stephanie Eisenberg who sent me the deck sheet after I went to go design it. Teresa asked both her daughters for their own thoughts on her designs for which she got the nod of approval.

Each piece from Teresa’s new collection are designed for comfort and created with active woman in mind. The new Teresa Giudice activewear collection is expected to drop in time for Spring/Summer 2021.

