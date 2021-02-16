Simone Rocha X H&M collection coming March 2021

In Irish fashion news, Swedish fashion house, H&M is gearing up for their latest fashion collaboration which features Simone Rocha designs.

The 34-year-old Dublin fashion designer has teamed up with one of the world’s leading fashion retailers from Sweden and will drop her new fashion collection just before St Patrick’s Day on Tuesday 11th March 2021.

The new Simone Rocha x H&M collection caters for men and women and children’s fashion wear which takes inspiration from the history and fashion in both Ireland and Hong Kong which represents both Simone’s heritage.

In a media statement released by the Dublin born fashion designer, she said “I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come,” “They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways.”

Simone who is the daughter of leading Irish fashion designer John Rocha has detailed a collection of beautiful womanly dresses that include cute lace and tulle detailing that are designed in both floral and tartan prints. Lots of pieces from Rocha’s new designs include pearl embellishments which is evident in her ready to wear spring 2021 collection.

Watch out pieces from the new Simone Rocha X H&M collection includes her mini pink dress with a maxi tulle skirt embellished with pearls and ribbons. Other go to pieces to look out for are her ruffled pink and tartan midi length dress as well as her pearl-embellished black coat with sculptural shoulders.

This is the first time that Simone is including men and childrenswear as part of her fashion line up which are both included in the new Simone Rocha x H&M collection. For the guys there are trench coats, knitwear as well as stylish tartan-print suits,

For the kids, their beautiful ruffled dresses with elegant bows as well as children’s tartan overalls, shirts, knits and dress shirts.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will be available from 11th March 2021 with the full fashion line available for viewing and purchase on the H&M website.

