M&S ramp up their approach to sustainable denim

In sustainable fashion news, high street and on-line fashion retailer, has just unveiled their new sustainability standards charter for all of their Ladies, Men and Childrenswear products.

The leading fashion retailer has announced that going forward all of their denim clothing ranges will be constructed using 100% responsibly sourced cotton and will be manufactured using less that 86% less water and eco-friendly chemicals.

Marks & Spencer, which was founded back 1884, have already begun the transition from manufacturing traditional denim clothing across to more sustainable denim versions making their new SS21 range 50% more sustainable.

As one of the old fashion houses in both the UK and Ireland, M&S have seen a dramatic downturn in in-store sales due to the current COVID-19 pandemic which has forced temporary and permanent store closures due to fall in footfall sales.

However, M&S have responded well to this by beefing up their on-line presence by launching new clothing lines including their recent Mr Men and Little Miss clothing ranges last month.

These new eco standards introduced by M&S are just some of their new approach to becoming more sustainably focused on the production of their clothing.

Their main sustainability targets in denim production include the choice of fabric as well as the washing and dyeing of each product.

The company say that 100% of the cotton used in the manufacturing of their clothing will be responsibly sourced, with most of it being sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative which helps farmers to curtail their water usage making the process more profitable.

Marks & Spencer who have teamed up with Spanish company Jeanologia believe together with their suppliers can address water usage by investing in new technology.

This has resulted in Marks & Spencer now producing jeans that use less that 86% water as part of the manufacturing process compared to the industry standard in making jeans clothing.

M&S have also turned to alternative less harmful indigo dyes that are more eco-friendly that require less water and chemicals in the production of denim.

Marks and Spencer have already turned this into action and will feature as part of their promotion campaign for their new denim SS21 campaign.

Head of Product Technology Clothing & Home at M&S Monique Leeuwenburgh stated : “Denim is a wardrobe staple for our customers – but we know now more than ever they want style where sustainability is built in as standard.”

Monique said “ By taking collaborative action with our denim suppliers, we can give our customers the confidence that every pair of M&S jeans they buy for the family are not only stylish, great quality and fantastic value – but have been responsibly made too. Our new Spring/Summer denim campaign brings that trusted value promise to life across our digital channels.”

