Megan Thee Stallion new ambassador for Mielle Organics

In Irish fashion news, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been named as the new global ambassador for organic beauty company Mielle Organics.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete (AKA) Megan Thee Stallion with hits that include “Like a Stallion” has been unveiled to represent the US beauty and haircare company which has been taking America by storm since their launch back in 2014.

The 25-year-old Texan born beauty is expected to appear in several marketing campaigns for the Black-owned beauty outfit later this year.

In a media statement released by the Megan, she said “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Megan who became a Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon back in August 2020 believes her now role with Mielle Organics will help promote the brand to a whole new audience

Taking about her new roles, the rapper from Houston said “I’m probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person. I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, ‘Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn’t have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.’”

Mielle Organic which was founded by Monique Rodriguez specialise in organic beauty products that include an army of different items including their Babassu Oil and Mint Deep Conditioning Protein/Moisture Replenisher, Moisturising Avocado Hair Milk, Adult Healthy Hair Formula and the White Peony Leave In Conditioner.

You can check out their extensive beauty collection over at mielleorganics.com.

