How to style Chelsea boots with your Spring 2021 wardrobe

Although Chelsea boots may seem like the shoe for autumn and winter, they really can be worn all year round. They help to create a simple and chic look with ease. Not to mention, they look effortlessly trendy and modern.

But, if you are unsure of how to style them, don’t be. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we have put together some outfit idea to help you style your boots with your Spring 2021 wardrobe.

Shift Dress

Do you want to look great while being comfortable at the same time? Of course, you do. Which is why you need to own a shift dress. Not only is a shift dress perfect for all body types, but its design makes it one versatile dress. As it is not meant to be figure hugging, it will not draw attention to areas you feel self-conscious about.

Not to mention, it looks great with your pair of Chelsea boots. As your boots are made for comfort, you can easily wear them with your shift dress all day with ease.

Midi Skirt

Just like your shift dress, a midi skirt is another great option to have in your wardrobe. Although you can style it with many different types of shoes, styling it with Chelsea boots makes for an easy outfit.

Your midi skirt will also make you look chic and stylish and it pairs with a variety of clothing. You can keep your boots simple to allow you to play around with printed or patterns skirts, or vice versa. It all comes down to preference.

Sweater Dress

This outfit is works better for chilly autumn weather. However, there is nothing stopping you from rocking it all year long. A sweater dress comes in many different shapes and lengths, so it’s easy to find one to match your personal style. Pairing your sweater dress with your Chelsea boots ensures you stay warm and on trend.

Jumpsuit

Just like a dress, a jumpsuit is an incredibly versatile piece of clothing. But, if you are worried it will look too formal against your Chelsea boots, don’t be. Nowadays, jumpsuits come in all shapes and designs, making them perfect for both formal and casual occasions. Much like you boots. Pairing them together may not seem like an obvious choice, but it certainly is a stylish one.

Overcoat

The greatest thing about your Chelsea boots is that you can pair them with everything. And you can throw on an overcoat on top of your outfit to make a statement look. It doesn’t matter the outfit you choose to wear underneath, your overcoat will level up the fashion factor.

