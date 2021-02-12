Top Ladies shoe trends every woman needs in 2021

Top Ladies shoe trends every woman needs in 2021

There is nothing out there that makes or breaks your outfit more than your choice of footwear. They are the cherry on top of your outfit and are the ultimate investment.

If you get it right, you can wear them for years. And you don’t need a million different pairs. Instead, focus on classic styles that go with everything. Curious to know what they are? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our picks of the shoe trends everyone should own.

White Trainers

If you are looking for a shoe that makes you look cool, polished and fresh, get yourself a pair of white trainers. They are appropriate all year round and go with everything in your wardrobe. Once you find a pair you love, it will be hard to take them off.

Black Boots

Is there any outfit that doesn’t look good with a pair of black boots? Having a LBB is just as important as your LBD. They can be paired with anything, from dresses, to skirts to jeans to even your favourite sweats. Go for ones that fit at your ankle in a heel you feel comfortable in.

Loafers

Loafers made it onto the fashion scene a couple of years ago and we wonder how we ever lived without them. Not only will they elevate your simple everyday look, but they are the chicer version of ballet flats.

If you have never worn loafers before, go for a simple black colour. You can then pair them with the rest of your wardrobe easily. If you own just about every loafer there is, choose a funky pair in a fun colour or pattern.

Slide Sandals

Okay, so sandals may be more appropriate for summer weather. However, they work well with your summer wardrobe and are an easy option to pull your whole together quickly.

To get more for your money, choose ones in a versatile shade, like brown or tan. This way, they work with everyone’s skin tones and you do not have to worry about them clashing with your existing wardrobe. Just slip them on and head out the day.

Knee High Boots

Boot trends always go in and out of style but the ones that never will? The pair that hit just below your knee. You can pair them with anything, from dresses, to jeans to your favourite leather leggings.

They add that touch of sophistication your outfit may be missing, more than any short, heeled boot could. To ensure you choose a timeless pair of knee -boots, opt for leather or suede fabrics. This will allow you to wear them all year round and with everything.

Top Ladies shoe trends every woman needs in 2021