Rihanna puts her Fenty fashion line on hold

In Irish fashion news, pop princess, Rihanna have decided to park all future plans for Fenty on hold for the foreseeable future.

Fenty which is partnership between Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) have announced that all future productions of her fashion line are going to be shelved until a time that trading conditions improve.

The 32-year-old Barbadian singer who founded her Fenty luxury fashion line back in 2019 is today one of the biggest selling music artists in the world with over 60 millions record to her name and is estimated to be worth in the region of €500 million euro.

This news is not all doom and gloom with both Rihanna and LVMH now set to concentrate on her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands and to become involved in her highly successful lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

In a media statement released by the pair it said that both LVMH and Rihanna are still fully committed to her fashion brand but until conditions improve they will be concentrating on her cosmetics, skincare and lingerie brand ranges.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic having a catastrophic effect for some fashion houses and high street retailers, on-line brands like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing are flourishing with all on-line fashion sales globally expected to grow by a further 22% in 2021.

For Rihanna, she still has her other lines to concentrate on like her Fenty Beauty & Skincare lines which she launched back in 2017. With millions of dollars in sales already achieved after launching her on-line store, she is expanding her products out to other retailers for sale at the likes of Boots and Harvey Nichols.

LVMH who were founded back in 1987, are one of the biggest multinational corporation and conglomerate specialising in luxury goods in the world today with the HQ in the French capital, Paris.

They operate well-known luxury fashion brands that include Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton and many more.

