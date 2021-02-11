How to incorporate ginger into your skincare routine

It is that oddly shaped superfood that has a pungent smell. But ginger has a long-standing reputation as a healer.

It has been a go-to remedy for colds and flus and is incredibly easy to incorporate into your daily life. Needless to say, it is a super spice that keeps on giving. But you should know that ginger has a plethora of beauty benefits too.

Want to know how to incorporate ginger into your skincare routine?

What Is Ginger?

A rooted superfood, ginger has fantastic skin revitalising properties. By both ingesting and applying ginger topically, you will get major anti-aging benefits.

What Can It Do For Your Skin?

Fades Scars: As ginger has toning and antioxidant properties, it can be used to fade your acne scars.

Rejuvenated Skin: Ginger may have a dampening effect on the enzymes that break down collagen. Since collagen is the reason behind your skin’s youthful appearance, this makes ginger the perfect anti-aging tool.

Promotes Hair Growth: Yes, this is a post to do with skincare. However, ginger can be used to stimulate hair growth by increasing circulation to your scalp. Also, the vitamins and fatty acids inside of ginger may help your hair grow.

Fights Against Dandruff: The antiseptic nature of ginger can help to keep levels of yeast and bacteria low. Meaning you are less likely to suffer from dandruff.

Reduces Cellulite: As well as detoxifying and rejuvenating, ginger can also help to eliminate cellulite. Thanks to its de-puffing properties, it can help to minimise the appearance of dimpling.

How To Use It

If your skin has a little scarring, dab a slice of fresh ginger onto the areas that lack colour and vibrance and let it dry. you can do this once or twice a day everyday and you will see improvement in a few weeks.

Ginger can also be used to make a face mask. Simply, mix equal parts ginger with honey. Let it sit on your skin for 15 minutes and rinse away to reveal a radiant complexion.

If you are feeling insecure about your cellulite, which you shouldn’t, tone your skin using a ginger body scrub. Mix sugar, oil, and ginger together. You can then apply it to your skin and the leftovers can be stored in the fridge for a week.

While there are no known side effects of using ginger, you should always do a patch test when applying something new to your skin.

