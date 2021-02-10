Jen Selter and Guess team up for activewear campaign

In Irish fashion news, US fashion brand Guess have teamed up with one America’s leading top social media icons to launch their new Spring activewear campaign for 2021.

Guess which was founded in Los Angeles back in 1981, specialise producing their own men and women’s clothing as well as a wide range of accessories including watches, jewellery perfume, footwear and bags.

Jennifer Leigh (AKA) Jen Selter is one of America’s top social media celebrities. The 27-year old New Yorker who is also a respected fitness model is an appealing choice as a Guess representative with a whopping 12.6 million followers on her social media channel, Instagram.

Guess’s new spring 2021 advertising campaign was shot by 46-year old leading American fashion photographer Josh Ryan with images snapped at El Mirage Dry Lake in California

In a media statement released by Guess on Jen’s new appointment, the company said “As one of the most influential social media stars, fitness advocates and lifestyle experts, Jen Selter has brought together the next generation of young women by her commitment to uplifting her social media followers. Jen exemplifies to her community that dedicating energy and effort to their own well-being is something that should be embraced daily,”

With Selter now the face of Guess’ latest collection, she will also appear alongside fellow American model Nic Palladino as part of the ad campaigns for their latest springtime releases.

The pair can be seen sporting pieces from Guess’s activewear collection that includes a range of tank tops, leggings that come in a range of solid colours allowing for them to be mixed and matched with other items. Other watch out for pieces are the Guess track jackets and pants that are perfect athleisurewear to be worn away from the gym.

Guess as renowned for calling on the services of well-known celebs to promote their clothing and accessory wear. Back in 2020, they worked with worldwide singer and actress Jennifer Lopez for their springtime collection.

You can check out the new spring activewear 2021 collection from Guess over at their website with all items from the collection available to buy now.

