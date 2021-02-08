Trendy ways to style your sweater vest in 2021

Trendy ways to style your sweater vest in 2021

Sweater vests have been that one trend that has creeped up on us then suddenly explode all over social media.

Many fashion bloggers has taken to rocking their sweater vests a lot recently. So, we are expecting to see a lot more of this trend throughout the year. But, how exactly do you wear it? Well, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we’ve put together some style tip to help you wear your sweater vest in 2021.

Tank Top

This is probably one of the easiest ways to wear a sweater vest as you just slip it on and that’s it. it is also the most comfortable, as your vest is typically loose and knitted. To give your sweater vest a modern update, rock it with a pair of leather trousers and finish with black boots. Or, you can create a cute and preppy look with a tennis skirt and sneakers.

Embrace Colour

After a bleak and dreary winter, we love nothing more than embracing colour with our spring wardrobe. And that is exactly what you should do with your sweater vest. While it give a pop of colour to your spring wardrobe, it will also brighten up your wardrobe when wintertime rolls around.

Dress It Up

Is there a dress currently in your wardrobe that you want to wear even in chilly weather? Why not wear it with your sweater vest to keep you warm? It is a super simple way to rocking your vest and dress all at once. Not to mention, it is becoming a trendy pairing as we have seen it pop up all over social media.

Take It Back To The 80s

If you adore 80s fashion – which is another trend that has made a comeback – you need to own a vest in a geometric print. Especially one in shades of brown and beige. To help to add a modern touch to your sweater vest, pair it with a shirt with puffy sleeves. The white of your shirt will help to brighten up the colours of your vest. And to tie your look together, finish with some black flared jeans and leather boots.

Practical Approach

If you are unsure of how to style a sweater vest and want to keep things simple, get one in a neutral colour. Stick to darker tones like black, navy or brown. You can wear it with black trousers and a classic white shirt for a smart look.

Trendy ways to style your sweater vest in 2021