KKW Beauty extend their beauty collection

KKW Beauty extend their beauty collection

In Irish fashion news, Kim Kardashian West’s beauty brand KKW Beauty have extended their beauty range by adding new shades to her beauty products that are set for release this coming week.

The Californian businesswoman and leading socialite will add new range of beauty products that will include shades of Matte Honey and Matte Mauve.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reality star who appears in the show with her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, brother Robert and mum Kris Jenner along with half-sisters Kendall and Kyle, sold a 20% stake in the beauty brand KKW Beauty to Coty Inc last month for a cool €180 million euro ($200)

Kim who launched her beauty brand back in 2017 has gone on to sell millions of products across the globe making her products some of the most recognised beauty and cosmetics brands globally.

The 40-year-old business entrepreneur said at the time that after 4 years of developing her own beauty brand that it was now time for her to join forces with a global beauty company like Coty Inc that will allow her to advance new skincare products as well as hair and nail lines in the coming years.

Taking to social media, Kardashian West shared images of her photo shoot promoting images of her new products to her 203-million Instagram follows.

The mother of two children (North West and Psalm West) who is married to American Rapper Kanye West could be seen sporting a colourful floral headpiece while wearing a bra and pant set, showing off her mauve products that included an eyeshadow palette, blushes and lipsticks and liners.

Kim captioned her Instagram post: “COMING SOON: @KKWBEAUTY MATTE MAUVE & MATTE HONEY. I loved our ‘90s matte collections so much I wanted to expand that idea! Pictured here is just the matte mauve pics but will post honey soon! The collection features two brand new 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palettes, four Blushes, six Matte Lipsticks and six Lip Liners, all in matte hues that range from rich and peachy mauves to bright butterscotch’s and warm honey. Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection (sic)”

Kim’s new collection will drop this coming Friday 12th February 2021 and will be exclusively available at KKWBEAUTY.com.

KKW Beauty extend their beauty collection