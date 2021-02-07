Must have fashion staples for your spring wardrobe

Must have fashion staples for your spring wardrobe

Some of you out there like to think you have got the art of fashion all sussed out. you’ve followed top designers on their socials and even keep up with the latest trends. Surely, that is enough to be inducted into the fashion Hall of Fame?

Given that a chic and timeless look is only as good as its weakest link, you need to stock up on the basics. To save you the bother of working out what they are, we are here to help. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our tips on upgrading your wardrobe with 5 simple fashion staples.

Overshirt

Practically every time between now and the summer calls for an overshirt. It is ideal for times when the weather is not too hot but not too cold. And it is the unsung hero of menswear. Look for a roomy yet structured cut. It can be layered under outerwear or worn as a top layer.

Oxford Shirt

If there is one fashion piece that has all-rounder vibes all over, it is the oxford shirt. I mean, what other piece is capable of smartening up your jeans while dressing down sharp tailoring.

If you haven’t gotten one yet, look for a shirt that has weighty fabric and a slim cut. Then, sit back in amazement as embracing transitional style gets easier.

White T-Shirt

A white t-shirt is a classic fashion staple to have in anyone’s wardrobe. And while it may be hard to distinguish one t-shirt from the next, just pop it on and the difference becomes clear.

When stocking up on this basic yet brilliant wardrobe piece, get one that fits snug but not too snug. The sleeves should lay around the midway point of your arm. If your budget allows, look for one made from high-quality fabrics. After all, if you are going to be wearing your t-shirt constantly, you want one that lasts a long time.

Grey Sweatshirt

Is there any harm of owning a classic sweatshirt in every colour imaginable? But in the interest of saving you time and money, you can put all of your eggs in one basket with the humble grey sweatshirt.

One made from cotton-jersey will always score big style points, especially when you wear it with a pair of sand coloured chinos.

Unstructured Blazer

There are some men who get tailoring and some who do not. The unstructured blazer is one fashion piece that will unite all men. This is due to its softer shape and relaxed style rules. And it is one of those fashion pieces that is worth the money. You can dress it up with formal trousers or wear it with your knitwear and jeans for a more casual look.

Must have fashion staples for your spring wardrobe