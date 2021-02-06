Weekday unveil their most sustainable jeans range yet

In Irish sustainable fashion news, Swedish fashion house H&M’s Weekday brand have just released a new sustainable fashion jeans edition.

H&M which were founded after the Second World War in 1947 are normally known for their fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers and children.

However, their latest limited-edition version of their Rowe Jeans under the Weekday brand are constructed using 100% post-consumer waste of a breathable cotton fabric making them totally recyclable.

H&M partnered with Finish, Infinited Fiber Company, using material combining 50% organic cotton with 50% Infinna, which is the bi-product of 100% reborn textile waste.

Infinted Fiber Company’s technology is somewhat exclusive to the fashion sector given it can recreate textile, cardboard and agricultural waste to forms of new a cotton-like material.

This ground-breaking method allows for garments to be recycled several times over without affecting the actual quality of the garment. In turn this makes this process truly circular to the fashion industry.

Back in 2019, the Weekday fashion brand joined forces British actress and star of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams who is a leading environmentalist in co-designing their first denim ensemble constructed using regenerated textile waste material.

Head of Design at Weekday, Anna Norling commented that her company are taking the necessary steps to working towards fully implementing their circular design practices.

Anna said We’ve previously teamed up with actor Maisie Williams and co-designed a custom two-piece outfit made from Infinna, Infinited Fiber’s revolutionary textile fiber that transforms textile waste into a high quality and sustainable circular alternative to cotton.”

“This time around, we wanted to scale up this concept and give a wider audience the chance to choose circular design and created a limited edition of our most popular women’s jeans fit Rowe, using a 50/50 blend of Infinna and organic cotton in a denim weave.”

The new Infinna-Rowe jeans can now be viewed and purchased directly for the same price as traditional jeans over at their on-line store at weekday.com.

