Simple beauty tips to help you get rid of your back acne

Acne is never fun to deal with, no matter where it crops up on your body. And, at times when we want to show off our shoulders and back, it can be embarrassing.

While we think you should bare your shoulders and back regardless of acne, it can easier said than done. Be it cystic acne or painful bumps, acne can be infuriating and stubborn. So, we’ve put together some tips here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland on ways to get rid of your back acne.

What Is Bacne?

Bacne – or back acne for short – is simply acne on your back. Just like the skin on your face, your back is full of glands that produce oil. When bacteria, dead skin cells and excessive oil build up, this can lead to inflammation and breakouts.

Because your back has a dense collection of pores, it is more prone to acne. Not to mention, it is always covered in clothing that can trap sweat and bacteria.

What Causes Bacne?

Excessive Oil Production & Hormones: Any acne can largely stem from changes in hormones within your body. this can lead to increased oil production. The oil, along with dead skin cells and bacteria, lead to congestion and spots. Look for skincare products that have ingredients like salicylic acid, which can combat excessive oil.

Friction: if you notice spots on one part of your body, it could be cause by friction from your clothes or accessories. For example, if you see acne on your shoulder, it could be cause by your bra or bag strap. Take a look at your detergent too. If you have changed the way you wash clothes, this can cause spots to crop up suddenly.

Not Washing Your Body Properly: As well as washing your clothes properly, you need to pay attention to how you wash your body. And how often you wash your body. while exercise is great for your body, take a look at your post-workout skincare routine. It is a good idea to get out of your gym clothes quickly. Then, try to hop in the shower straight away to get rid of excess sweat or dirt. Make sure you wash your gym clothes frequently too.

Genetics: This is the most frustrating cause of all. Before you blame your parents for your acne, remember it is not their fault. Some people naturally produce more oil and spot-producing bacteria than others.

How To Treat It

Wear Breathable Fabrics: To stop trapping in sweat and heat, opt to wear cotton over polyblend clothing. This will allow your skin to breath.

Do Not Pick: This tip goes for any spot you have on your body, no matter where it is located. Even though some of your back acne is within your reach, picking at it will only make scarring worse and spread bacteria.

Do Not Sunbath: Not much danger of this happening in Ireland, but tanning can increase redness and pigment that acne can leave behind. Meaning that those scars can stay around for a long time.

