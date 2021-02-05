M&S launch Mr Men and Little Miss kidswear

In Irish fashion news, Marks & Spencer have just unveiled their new range of Mr Men and Little Miss clothing sold exclusively by M&S.

As one of the UK’s leading fashion retailers to avoid bankrupt or liquidation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, M&S are now putting it up to other fashion retailers with the introduction of their Mr Men & Little Miss fashion childrenswear.

M&S which has over 170 years retail experience since its formation back in 1848 in Leeds, England, has ambitions to expand their character clothing to make it account for 20% of their kids wear fashion in the coming year.

Marks & Spencer who are renowned as a family place to shop for quality clothing also have plans to ditch their own Autograph brand clothing from their kidswear collection.

It’s fair to say that M&S have been hit badly during the on-going lockdowns across the UK & Ireland. With less people looking for work related clothing and the forced closure of retail stores, M&S still managed to stay afloat.

With a brighter future now on the horizon, M&S have pledged to maintain a strong presence in the children’s fashion retail sector.

Their fun filled selection of Mr Men and Little Miss come in daywear, sleepwear, accessories & bedding and cater for children up to the age of 7 years.

Most of the recognisable characters from the Mr Men collection are included in their new childrenswear range including Mr Happy, Mr Strong and the injury prone Mr Bump as well as Little Miss Trouble and Helpful.

The Mr Men and Little Miss collection are an extension of the already successful character clothing ranges of Harry Potter, Peppa Pig and Frozen children’s clothing which they introduced last year.

Marks & Spencer Womenswear & Kidswear director Jill Stanton commented “For kidswear, it’s all about retaining our quality, but being even more playful in our product offer – with engaging prints, vibrant colours, and an increased use of fun characters like Mr Men Little Miss”.

M&S are supporting the launch of their Mr Men & Little Miss range by including a ‘How to Draw’ video series with Adam Hargreaves and comes ahead of World Book Day.

You can check out their full selection of children’s clothing over at marksandspencer.ie.

