Classic fashion items worth having in 2021

When it comes to your wardrobe, you should always go for pieces that are well-made and will last. Not only will this save you time and money, but you will also have a wardrobe full of fashion and classy garments. And remember, your style is a reflection of who you are and how you see yourself.

If you are sick of replacing your beloved fashion pieces every few weeks or months, keep reading for 5 classic items that are worth the money.

Handbags

While it may be tempting to buy cheap handbags and purses, they are worth splurging on. Especially as they can make or break your outfit. Although you can walk around with a cheap bag that is falling apart after only a few weeks, this is not a good look on anyone.

If you invest in designer pieces and take care of them, you can always sell them later and buy something else. We are going to stress the importance of taking good care of them. store them in its dust pouch to keep it clean and try to retain the tags and the box. This little detail make all the difference when you sell them on later.

Jewellery

High-quality jewellery will retain its resale value. You might be able to sell old pieces to make a quick profit. Good jewellery can retain value over the years, no matter the designer. And you can even rework it into your changing style. Those diamond earrings you got for graduation? Add them to your ring. If you have gold necklaces you no longer wear, sell them and buy something you will wear time and time again.

Blazer

If you are looking for a piece of formalwear that will go with everything in your wardrobe, get yourself a blazer. You will get a lot of mileage and money’s worth out of a classic black one.

However, when it comes to blazers, it’s best to pay attention to the cut and fit. Cheap options can be made using low-quality fabrics and they can lay strangely on your body. Not to mention, they can wear down quickly. A blazer that is durable and fits well will keep you going for a long time.

Outerwear

We all love a good jacket. And if you want to be thoroughly protected from all outdoor elements, you should invest in one of good quality. A cheap jacket can pill, get worn out quickly and may not have a great cut.

To save you time and money, invest in a classic coat, like a parka or trench, in a colour that goes with everything. Think black or camel. After all, you want to buy pieces that will last you a lifetime.

Bra

Most of us wear some type of bra every day. Or we did before corona came alone and we all went into lockdown. But, if you are spending money buying cheap bras, chances are you are going to have to replace them a few times a year.

Save yourself money in the long run by buying a high-quality bra. Yes, it may be more expensive, but it probably won’t fall apart as easily as its cheaper counterpart. And, you will most likely be able to feel the difference in terms of comfort.

