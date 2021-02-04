The top nail trends to look out for in 2021

While we often speculate what the top fashion trends will be this year, we thought we’d take a look at our nails instead.

Many of us cannot go to our favourite manicurists and treat ourselves to professional looking nails. And, with many of us stuck at home looking after our own nails, our spirits can get a bit low sometimes.

After the year we have had, we are predicting an entirely different vibe of nail art trends this year. Ones that celebrate the little things in life. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our predictions on the top nail trends to look for in 2021.

Velvet

Without the use of applique, this trend creates a velvetiness and light-catching finish. No velvet is used to create this look. Instead, a magnetic polish called ‘cat-eye’ is painted on and cured. Just like your regular old gel.

Velvet has seen a huge comeback in the fashion world, so it was only a matter of time before it crossed over to our nails. And if you think this trend is just for wintertime, think again. Expect velvet nails to flourish and continue all year round.

Cheeky

Think soft girl makeup, but nails. Cheeky designs like checkers, clouds and tie-dye are set to dominate our nails this year. And it’s no surprise that TikTok users seem to be driving this trend. Many people are also searching for beauty trends like butterfly makeup and baby pink blush. We are seeing all types of kitschy trends pop up on our socials, including mismatch manis and multiple patterns adorning each nail.

Smiley Faces

Although this may fall into a similar vein as the previous mentioned trends, smiley faces are a category all on their own. When it comes to this nail trend, we are seeing smiley faces come in all shapes, sizes and colours. And they do not have to be the right side up, either. We are seeing frowny faces, lopsided smileys and upside-down designs all over our socials.

Abstract

While they may not be anything new, abstract nails are expected to be bigger than ever in 2021. Many manicurists are trying to figure out how to bring your beloved plant and line design home décor onto your nails. And, as intricate designs take time to create, most manicurists paint them onto acrylics. As a result, many of their clients are not spending hours sitting in the chair.

That being said, if you want the DIY touch, there are some things you can do at home. As well as free hand lines, try dotting detail or painting uneven swatches of colour.

Press On

With so many of our loved nail salons closed during lockdown, many of us have had to get creative at home. Some of us have taken to using press on nails – and discovered they are not what they used to be. Instead of the thick, chunky nails of the early noughties, modern press on nails offer a more precise fit and come in many shapes and sizes. This allows you to get salon-quality nails at home with minimum effort.

