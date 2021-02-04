Ashley Graham new St.Tropez Brand Ambassador

In Irish fashion news, fashion model Ashley Graham has been unveiled as the new Global Brand Ambassador for American tanning brand, St Tropez.

The 33-year-old US Plus Size model will take charge as representing America’s most trust brand of tanning oil. The fashion beauty icon from Nebraska will help be an influential voice behind St. Tropez’s “You Set the Tone” brand campaign.

Graham has spent the last 12 months working with St.Tropez working in putting together a partnership which will see her take the lead role as the voice of St.Tropez which is designed to encourage people to glow with confidence.

Founded over 25 years ago in 1996, today St.Tropez is one of the world’s leading sunning products that specialises in self-tan, skin finishing treatments and bronzing cosmetics.

St.Tropez are renowned for their specialty in producing easy to use suntanning products. Their products are designed to make home tanning easier, safer, quicker to give users that sun-kissed look without exposure to direct sunlight that contains dangerous UV rays.

In a media statement released on St.Tropez website, Graham said “The secret is finally out! I’m so excited to be working with St.Tropez as the new face of their iconic brand.

“St.Tropez has always been my trusted go-to for a healthy, natural-looking tan, and I love that the products make it easy and quick to have a natural looking glow year round. But for me, it’s not just about glowing skin – having a golden glow on the outside also gives me confidence on the inside.”

“I feel like I can take on the world with a tan! I couldn’t be more proud to partner with St.Tropez to kick off a brighter tone for 2021.”

St.Tropez’s own Global EVP of Marketing & Product Development, Jacqueline Burchell, has expressed her own company’s delight that Ashley will be joining the St.Tropez team. She said “We’ve been long-time fans of Ashley’s positive spirit and motivational work to raise confidence and self-belief in everyone across the world.”

According to Burchell, both Graham and St.Tropez share the same ethos and attitude and they are really excited to bring Ashley’s positive energy to the St.Tropez brand and their customers.

