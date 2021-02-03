Tips to make shopping for a bra online easier

Bra shopping can be a daunting experience. And with many of us shopping online this year, getting the right bra can be even more head-wrecking.

With many shops not allowing you to try on items, you need to know how to shop for clothes online. If you happen to be in the market for some delicates, keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our fashion tips to make shopping for bras online that little bit easier.

Measure Yourself Correctly

This is perhaps the most important tip when online bra shopping. Before you search any brand online, you need to know your bra size. So, grab yourself some measuring tape and a mirror.

Measure the widest part of your ribcage, where your bra band would normally sit. Round the number you get to the nearest even one and that is your band size. If that sounds complicated, you can use an online bra size calculator.

Read The Return Policy

Nobody wants to spend a load of money returning something online, so you need to read the company’s return policy.

And because sanitisation is on everyone’s mind, it can be hard to find brands that have a great return policy. So, while it may take some time, it’s worth scouring the internet to find a worthwhile brand.

You don’t want to get stuck with a drawer full of unwanted undergarments, do you?

Look At Product Descriptions

We all want to buy a gorgeous bra that will make us feel cute. But what is the point of spending your money on a great-looking bra if the material is not comfortable. While it may not be the most glamorous red or look pretty, take a look at the fabric description and washing instructions.

Buy From Trusted Brands

With many of us shopping online now more than ever, it’s important you know which brands to trust. There are a lot of scammers out there, so you need to do your research. This way, your credit card details are protected, and you can some cute lingerie.

If you are unsure of a brand, it’s time to do some stalk their socials. Read reviews and see what other people are saying about the products. If something is telling you not to trust the brand, do not spend your money on them and look somewhere else.

Buy In Bulk

Once you know your bra size and found a brand you can trust, it’s time to have some fun. Oder multiple sizes and styles. When you buy in bulk, all the pieces should be sent to you at the same time. You can send back any items that did not work for you in one return – what a time saver!

