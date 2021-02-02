How apple cider vinegar can help improve your skin

Apple cider vinegar has become an essential in natural skincare. It’s said to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Who doesn’t want that?

Apple cider vinegar is not only great for a salad dressing, but it also has a lot of skincare benefits. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how this miracle product can save your skin.

What Is Apple Cider Vinegar?

ACV – or apple cider vinegar – is derived from, as the name suggests, apples and is made through the process of fermentation. It’s commonly used as a toner or mixed with clay to make a face mask.

As a vinegar, it has acetic acid, which has antibacterial properties. It also contains malic acid, which is a gentle exfoliator.

Benefits of ACV

Balances skin’s PH: Due to the ACV balancing out your skin’s outer layer, it can help your skin perform optimally – like producing the right balance of oil and dealing with acne and bacteria.

Exfoliates: As mentioned, ACV contains malic acid, which can act as a gentle exfoliator to unclog your pores and get rid of bacteria.

Fights Blackheads: ACV can be mixed with baking soda and water to exfoliate and banish blackheads.

Improves Hyperpigmentation: The malic acid may be helpful in getting rid of any hyperpigmentation in your skin. This is because it can slow down the production of melanin. Melanin gives your skin pigmentation.

Side Effects

As malic acid is milder than other AHA’s, it is suitable for all skin tones. However, some people claim that ACV is drying and irritating to the skin. To combat this, try diluting some with water instead of applying it directly to your face.

How To Use It

We’ve said it before, but ACV can be strong and potentially irritate your skin. So, it is always recommended that you dilute it in some water before applying to your skin.

Using multiple beauty products can disrupt our skin’s protective barrier. This can lead to breakouts and acne. Using ACV as a quick toner can restore your skin’s natural defences and remove dirt.

