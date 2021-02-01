Ways to maximise your existing fashion wardrobe

With everyone staying at home for the foreseeable future, people are shopping online more than ever before. And while we can nab a few bargains and classy fashion pieces, this can take its toll on our budget and wardrobe space.

If you often lament that you do not have anything to wear, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our advice on how to make the most of your current wardrobe.

Take A Look At What You Have

Before jumping into any trends or buying something that you like the look of, take a look at what you do have. Take everything out of your wardrobe and divide it into categories: what you wear every day, what you wear sometimes and what you’ve worn once and forgotten about. Then, think about donating or selling those pieces you don’t wear anymore. Or you may find something at the back of your wardrobe you forget about that you want to wear.

If you do see something online you would like to buy, ask yourself if it goes with your existing wardrobe. Or if it fits into your existing budget.

Buying Trends Does Not Need To Be Expensive

A sure-fire way to make your wardrobe more fashionable is to pay attention to trends. But this can get very expensive very quickly. So, why not buy second-hand or vintage. You can try swapping with your friends or family. This means you can nab a chic fashion item without spending money.

If you are going to splurge on a designer item, make sure it is a classic piece that goes with your wardrobe and not just a trend.

Start With The Basics

Despite our previous point, your wardrobe does not need to be full of trendy pieces. Sticking to the basics can help you create a truly stylish wardrobe.

Everyone needs to own at least one great suit that can be worn as separate pieces. Denim jeans that can be worn on nights out or rocked at the weekend are a must. Of course, you cannot forget about your little black dress. When you have the basics covered, you can jazz them up using some statement accessories.

Donate Or Sell Unwanted Clothes

One of the hardest things about cleaning out your wardrobe is getting rid of beloved clothing. But, if you are not wearing your clothes, why hold onto them?

The back of your wardrobe is one of the hardest places to find inspiration. Usually, it is full of impulse purchases and formal pieces you’ve worn once. So, try everything in your wardrobe on. If you do not love it or no longer wear it, donate it or sell it online. Use the extra funds to buy clothes you actually want to wear.

Play Around With Different Styles

If you love a particular fashion piece but do not want to part with it, pair it with another loved item. A statement jacket looks great with simple t-shirts and jeans. While a summer dress can be worn with tights and boots when it gets cold. Try to mix patterns with prints and look to your favourite bloggers or celebs for style inspiration. It can take wearing familiar pieces in different ways to fall in love with them again.

