How to make any boring wardrobe look more stylish

It is not that hard to dress well. Particularly if you avoid trends and have some classic pieces in your wardrobe. Think a well-fitted suit or a good pair of shoes.

But it can also get boring wearing the same things again and again. So, how do you keep your basics from look boring? Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our tips that will help inject some much-needed fun into your wardrobe.

Swap Out Your Shoes

If you do not know how to begin styling yourself, start from the ground up. In other words, your shoes. Invest in a pair of Derbies or minimalist trainers.

While you may be stepping outside of your comfort zone, you are not making a big leap. This is due to the fact that you can keep the rest of your outfit more grounded. Not only will everyone notice footwear, but it can be a great way to add some much needed interest to your look.

And Your Formal/Casual Wear

It can be comforting wearing the same pieces repeatedly as we know they work and look good. However, it’s also an easy way to get stuck in a style rut. Thankfully, it’s an easy fix.

If you find you are reaching for the same trainers, swap them out for a pair of Derbies or loafers. Not only can these look great with casual items in your wardrobe, but they pair equally well with formal pieces as well. You can also swap out your trusted bomber jacket for a deconstructed blazer.

Brighten Up Your Knitwear

In recent years, menswear has veered into the realm of bolder patterns and show-stopping pieces. As a result, graphic designs and pops of colour are very much on trend.

But if you are worried about embracing the bolder side of men’s fashion, don’t be. It’s okay to start small. Wild prints can easily be incorporated into your existing wardrobe through your knitwear. A brightly coloured jumper can be the show-stopper of your outfit. Particularly with paired with wardrobe basics, like skinny black jeans.

Throw In Some Sort Of Shapes

Mix things up with wide-leg trousers or an oversized shirt. This can be tricky to navigate if you are skinny, so just start with a t-shirt and go from there. The beauty of messing with different shapes is that it gets you out of your comfort zone. If you are going oversized on top, remember to keep the bottom slim. And vice versa. This is a good way to keep your outfit balanced.

Play With Colour

If you find your palette is restricted with tones of black, navy or grey, consider that a blank canvas to work with.

One of the easiest ways to add life to a boring wardrobe is by using colour. Jewel tones work best with your basics and pastels just scream all things spring. However, if they are too bold for you, level up with some burgundy, olive green or camel. But, to avoid looking too crazy, try to stick with one bright colour.

