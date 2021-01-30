Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils new beauty brand Anomaly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils new beauty brand Anomaly

In Irish fashion news, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has collaborated with American retailer, Target to launch her own hair care beauty brand Anomaly.

The winner of The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant will sell her new beauty hair care products under the Anomaly brand across the US with hopes to launch globally in the coming year.

Chopra Jonas who is currently The British Fashion Council’s “Ambassador for Positive Change” will launch her new beauty products this coming Monday 1st February 2021.

The 38-year old fashion model and ex Miss India is on a current push in trying to convince other beauty and fashion brands to take on the responsibility for waste they create when creating their own products.

Chopra recalls how when growing up in India, all of the best hair products she liked were so costly. The Bollywood actress admits that she has always had an important relationship with her own hair stating that when she was in her mid-teens she consumed a lot of haircare products as part of her beauty regime.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also global a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador acknowledged that she decided to create products for her new Anomaly haircare beauty brand because she seen a niche in the market to produce both affordable and sustainable beauty products.

The talented TV star and actress who married Nick Jonas back in December 2018 also admits to worrying about her own looks when growing up. Priyanka said When I was growing up, I was really aware and conscious of the way I looked, how my weight was, how my colour was, the fact that I had dry skin.

The new hair care beauty range from Anomaly will drop this coming Monday 1st February 2021 at Target stores across America and will also be available on their website: target.com.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils new beauty brand Anomaly