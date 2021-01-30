Fashion tips to help you switch up your style in 2021

With a new year comes the inspiration to try new things. So, why not take this time to bring some changes to your current fashion style?

It’s not always comfortable as first, but once you take the leap and try new things, you can refresh even the most boring of wardrobes. We are not saying you need to get a brand-new wardrobe. But if you are feeling blah about your clothes, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our styling tips to help you switch your style.

Monochrome

Monochrome had to be one of the biggest trends of last year. All white, all black, all navy or grey looks. You get the picture.

While we love a monochrome look, it can be hard to create a good one as we can overthink it. but not everything needs to match perfectly.

The beauty of a monochrome look is that all the pieces are the same colour. However, tones and textures can all be mixed and matched. So, even if you think a monochrome look is boring, think again.

Try A Trend You Like

There are some fashion pieces that will always be timeless. However, there are some trends that can be hit or miss. The biggest piece of fashion advice we can give you is to never wear something you do not like. But we will say that it can be fun to wear trends you do like now and then.

Or A Different Style Genre

This is where the internet is going to be extremely helpful. Especially Pinterest and Instagram. Follow a few people whose style you love but is the complete opposite of yours. We are not saying that you should wear something you are not comfortable in. however, seeing how other people style different clothing can be the inspiration you need to try new things.

And you shouldn’t feel pressured to copy their exact outfit. simply, take whatever piece you like from it and incorporate it into your existing wardrobe.

Mix Your Prints

Prints have blown up and become a big trend in recent years so it’s hard to build a wardrobe without them. Not to mention, they are one of the easiest ways to change up your look and add some flair to a basic wardrobe. You can start small with some tortoiseshell accessories, like a pair of sunglasses or earrings. Or invest in a pair of snakeskin loafers or ballet shoes.

Pair your favourite black skinny jeans with a long sleeve striped top and leopard print shoes for a cute yet simple look.

