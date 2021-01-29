How to have fun with your wardrobe in 2021

2020 was the year when everyone seems to lose a piece of their identity. You do not realise how much the little things, like going for coffee with friends or wearing your favourite shirt can shape who you are. And one area where you can feel this more is your wardrobe.

For some people, not wearing makeup and laying in sweats all day is a dream come true. But for others, it is the part of their morning they look forward to the most. 2020 was the year of not getting ready. However, if in 2021 you want to change that, keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to have fun with your wardrobe.

Wear More Colour

Everyone these days seem to love neutral colours. And with good reason as they tend to go with just about everything. Whenever people buy new pieces, they go for neutral pieces that will never go out of style.

While monochrome looks great on everyone, we sometimes need some colour in our lives. On the rare occasions you do wear colour, you will notice your mood lift instantly. It could be something simple like new jacket or trousers. Or, if you are not ready to embrace colour just yet, try something small like earrings.

Get Uncomfortable

We don’t mean wearing things that will physically make you uncomfortable. That is never the answer to your style problems. Rather, we mean get used to wearing things that make you feel silly at first.

You may feel self-conscious at first but the only person thinking about your outfit is you. To others, it may seem like you wear that beret or those boots all the time. Instead of focusing on how self-conscious you feel, embrace your new fashion choices. You might find something new you enjoy wearing.

Stop Waiting For Formal Occasions

It’s easy to think that we need to wait for a special occasion to wear our favourite pieces. But, let’s face it, there may not be many formal occasions for some time thanks to Covid. So, break out your finery and rock it anytime you like. Running some errands? Having a drink with your partner? Both are the perfect time to break out your ‘good’ clothes. Now, we are not talking about ball gowns here. But that jacket that has been sitting in your wardrobe with the tags still on.

Too often we find ourselves wearing things we are comfortable with and get caught in a style rut. This often leaves beautiful pieces gathering dust in our wardrobes. Say no more to that in 2021. You know what’s a good excuse to wear your nice leather trousers? A regular Tuesday.

