Bubba Watson new ambassador for Linksoul Apparel

In Irish fashion news, American golf ace, Bubba Watson has been named as the new ambassador for Linksoul Apparel.

The 42-year-old professional golfer and two-time Masters champion will be the new face for the Californian clothing company.

The PGA golf star first engagement for Linksoul will be appearing in their forthcoming global advertising, marketing and social media campaigns, while donning selected fashion pieces from Linksoul’s own extensive fashion collection.

The name “Linksoul” originates from the term “links soul” which according to the company is an expression of their founder’s connection with golf. While their roots may have been founded in golf, they design, sell and produce a wide range of men’s lifestyle clothing and accessories.

Their collection includes gold wear fashion tailored for on and off the golf course. This includes a handsome collection of men’s trousers, polo shirts, outerwear and accessories including hats, footwear and Gaiters available to buy on-line.

In a media statement released by Linksoul’s co-founder John Ashworth talking about Watson’s appoint as their brand ambassador, he said “Bubba is a great person, who also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He symbolises everything our brand stands for and we’re stoked to partner with him,” said co-founder John Ashworth in a statement. “Bubba’s values align perfectly with our core mission of giving back to the community, while truly living and exploring life outside of golf.”

Also included we commented by the Florida born golf ace Bubba Watson who commented that he has been a fan what Linksoul have been doing since they started. The father of 2 children believes the time is now right for him to get more involved with the brand.

Bubba said “I’ve been paying close attention to what John and. I love that their mission extends beyond golf and represents a lifestyle beyond the course. I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and I’m excited to be a part of the Linksoul team supporting their brand ethos.”

You can check out their full extensive of menswear over at Linksoul.com.

