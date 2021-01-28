Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils new lipstick collection

In Irish fashion news, British model and business entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is has dropped a new lipstick with French cosmetic company La Bouche Rouge.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret model who is engaged to British actor Jason Stratham, has unveiled her new beauty lipstick collaboration with the Parisian sustainable luxury beauty brand.

The French beauty house which was founded 4 years ago by Nicolas Gerlier and Ezra Petronio where one of the first cosmetic houses to bring sustainability to the world of luxury beauty.

Their sustainable and eco-friendly collections are free of micro-plastics which come in their customisable, refillable cases.

The Plymouth born beauty has admitted that her collaboration with La Bouche Rouge which literally means the red lip has admitted it’s a dream come true to get the opportunity to work with them after years of adoring their products.

Taking to social media, the fashion model wrote on La Bouche Rouge’s Instagram page “I first came across @laboucherouge soon after it launched in 2017 and instantly fell in love with the sustainability mission, the clean formulations, and how the lipstick cases felt like a keepsake. I loved the brand identity, the refillable packing design, and how the leather case can be a personal item for years to come.”

“I’ve wanted to collaborate with La Bouche Rouge for such a long time, and it’s been a dream come true to work with the brand… When conceiving the shades, I wanted to have an elevated, natural nude that was similar to my lip colour, as well as a beautiful, elegant red for the evening.”

Huntington-Whiteley is no stranger to working with major cosmetic houses. Back in 2013, She appeared as the face of Australian cosmetics brand ModelCo.

Rosie’s two creations of lipstick shades with La Bouche Rouge include 2 shades which are classic red and nude.

The runway fashion model is also encouraging women to treat themselves this coming Valentine’s Day to pieces from her new collection with La Bouche Rouge. You can check out Rosie’s new lipstick shades over at laboucherougeparis.com.

