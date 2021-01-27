New Teyana Taylor Collection for PrettyLittleThing

New Teyana Taylor Collection for PrettyLittleThing

In Irish fashion news, on-line e-tailer PrettyLittleThing have teamed up with American singer songwriter Teyana Taylor for a new fashion collection.

The 30-year-old US choreographer and director has dropped her new fashion range which has a girly feel with a tomboy edge mixed in this this new drop by the New York star.

Her new 25-piece collection is designed to accommodate a fit for all with each piece having its own element of inclusivity.

With faux leather playing a prominence feature in her new drop, her utility jackets with matching faux leather joggers fuse effortlessly for that real rock chick look.

Also included as part of Teyana’s new collection are a selection of stylish Bodycon dresses which include prints or slogans, whatever takes your fancy.

Bring out the animalistic side to your new wardrobe look too with snake prints also included in Teyana’s new fashion line-up.

From Pops of neon, deep and soft greys as well as chic shades of chocolate, there are colours thrown in to match each individual’s own personal taste.

In a media release about her new PLT collection, Teyana said “You know I’ve always had a boss mentality. I always felt like my journey was to help others bring their visions to life. I’ve always been an overseer, just wanting to be 100 percent creatively involved in everything I do.

“Being a creative director, it isn’t just sitting down at the board, I won’t be sitting at a table just designing. You get to really explore your ideas. There is so much more you get to do — it’s really exciting and I’ve had so much freedom to be allowed to design this collection from scratch with the team. “

“I would never just put my name on something and not want to be fully be involved and totally put my all into it”

Prices ranges start from €12 and go all the way up to €105 for her black paisley print longline puffer jacket. The good news that the majority of Teyana’s new collection from PrettyLittleThing comes in plus sizes. You can check out her full collection now over at prettylittlething.ie.

New Teyana Taylor Collection for PrettyLittleThing