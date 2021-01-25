Puma are the best European employer for 2021

In Irish fashion news, sports company Puma have been named as the Top Employer in Europe.

The is the second year in a row that the German sportswear producer has been named as the best company to work for given their approach to looking after their employees.

Puma, were founded by Rudolf Dassler in Germany after the second world war back 1948. Puma are perceived as the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world with their headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany.

As designer and manufacturers of athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories, the company dad an annual revenue turnover of €5.5 billion in 2019.

The company that operates subsidiaries in Germany, France Britain, Italy and Spain were also named Top Employers yet again in 2021.Their South Africa subsidiary also received the Top Employer award for the first time in its history.

Global Director of People and Organisation at PUMA, Dietmar Knoess, commented that the Coronavirus pandemic has thrown up lots of challenges for the company during the past year.

Dietmar believes this award is credit to his company’s strategy in putting their employees first. Yet again Puma have been recognised and honoured for being the best company in Europe to look after our employees. Knoess said “We will continue to look for ways to improve, so we can retain this prestigious title.”

The Top Employers Institute program who are responsible for the awards, certifies companies and organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

The German sportswear company were complimented for supporting their employees needs along with offering flexible working hours, mobile working away from their normal workspace.

Puma were also praised for their financial and pension planning, childcare support, and its development and learning programmes to employees.

