Ways to create that professional looking outfit

We love taking our time getting ready in the mornings. From hopping out of bed, to getting a shower and putting on makeup, there is nothing like having the time to create a polished look for your workday.

Until you realise you overslept because your alarm failed to go off. So, you scramble to put together clothes that kind of look professional and hope you smell okay.

And while we cannot make you smell good, we hopefully can help you look good with these tips. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to create a professional outfit with no effort.

Wear All Black

A monochrome look is an old fashion trick but a good one. As black is a formal colour that looks great on everyone, it can make your outfit look more serious. As a result, you end up with an outfit that look professional and polished.

Wearing black on black look intentional and unifies your separate pieces for a modern look appropriate for the workplace.

Or A Blazer

Oh, is there anything a blazer cannot do? The easiest way to take any outfit from boring to professional to throw on a simple blazer. With the structured lines, the tailoring and the office appeal, a blazer can spruce up the most basic of tees and jeans.

Tuck In Your Shirt

Did you mother ever nag you to tuck in your shirt when you were younger? Well, she has good reason to. Tucking in your top immediately defines your waist and tidies your appearance.

It is a simple trick that changes your entire outfit because it creates a polished and chic silhouette.

Add Feminine Touches

If you ever look in the mirror and worry your outfit looks a little basic, try adding a feminine touch. It’s a simple way to elevate your look. Use a bold lip, a neck scarf or sunglasses worthy of Jackie Kennedy to give your outfit some creative direction.

Rock Statement Earrings

Accessories can completely transform your outfit and take it to the next level. Rocking a pair of statement earrings is a great way to show off your personality and demand respect for your boldness. Not to mention, it helps craft a boss-lady and sophisticated outfit.

