Simple fashion hacks every man should know

Life can be hard. Between paying rent to socialising and generally just being an adult, it is a wonder how we have time to look good and fashionable.

But even that takes time and money. But, to save you the trouble, here at Men’s fashion Ireland we have put together some fashion hacks that every man should know.

Roll Up Your Sleeves

It is often the little things that let your outfit down. As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. Sleeves that are rolled up messily are often the prime culprit. They fail to hold their shape and constantly fall throughout the day.

For a neat and fool-proof roll, try the Marine method. Start with your sleeves fully extended and your cuff unbuttoned. Next, bed the sleeve at the cuff and curl it upwards until it is inside out. straighten both the top and bottom of the cuff, ensuring you do not have any creases. Then, repeat this process until you reach your desired length.

Take Care Of Your Knitwear

Knitwear bobbles is not a good look on anyone. Fibres on the surface of your jumper that tangle together is a sure-fire way to make it look ready for the bin.

To tackle this problem, you could use a disposable razor. However, do so with caution as it could damage sensitive fibres. Or you could try a sweater stone to puff away those annoying bobbles.

Match Your Socks

A small accessory they may be. But your socks can impact your outfit and undo all of your sartorial efforts instantly. To stop yourself from playing a game of chance, stock up on socks that work for you and your wardrobe.

A general rule to remember is to match your socks to your trousers. or to go one shade lighter or darker. For more seasoned fashion lovers, try wearing a contrasting shade that does not clash with your trouser or shoes.

Moisturise Your Hair

As good as it feels to get your hairstyle just right, there are pitfalls to using any type of haircare product.

If you use too much, you can end up looking like a reject from a 90s boyband. Using it regularly can strip your hair of its natural oils, making it feel dry and brittle.

Try swapping out your hair gel for conditioner. And try not to use a huge amount. A pea size amount rubbed between your palms will do. The result? Hair that is moisturised and looks soft and shiny. And while we usually mention a lot of men’s fashion, the fanciest clothes will not look good if you do not. So, it’s important to have a good self-care routine in place.

Rotate Your Clothing

When you find a piece of clothing you love, it’s hard to want to take it off. But wearing the same thing everyday is not only unhygienic, but it not good for your clothes’ lifespan.

Letting your clothes breath will allow them to absorb perspiration and dry properly. If you fail to do this, your footwear will warp, and your clothing will acquire a pungent fragrance that never washes out completely.

Avoid Shirt Strain

We cannot tell enough men the following. Please, sit down when you try on your shirts. A button-down shirt can look fine while standing. However, it can leave you looking like an overstuff sausage when you sit.

To avoid this surprise, make sure your shirt fits comfortably when you sit, even if you have to park yourself on the floor of the dressing room. You will thank us later.

