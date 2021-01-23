Quick fixes to give thin hair more volume

We feel sorry for everyone with fine, thin hair. It can easily look flat and lifeless. You may notice that your fine hair can often lack body and volume and is in need of a boost.

Luckily for you, you can create all the volume you desire with simple products and the right haircut. This can take some of the weight off your hair and give life to your locks. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for some quick fixes that will give your thin hair more volume.

Rock A Shorter Haircut

The longer your fine, thin hair gets, the flatter it will look. The shorter your hair, the more volume it has and cutting just a few inches off can make all the difference.

However, if you want the most body from your fine hair, keep it just above your collarbone. A long bob is always on trend and works on many different face shapes. Or, if you are feeling particularly adventurous, why not rock a shorter bob or pixie haircut.

Layers May Help…And May Not

Layers can be a blessing for those of you with thin hair…and a curse.

They can be great for adding movement and dimension and give fine hair body.

However, there are advantages of rocking a single cut for fine hair. A one-length cut can make your hair look thick as too many layers can look stringy. A one-length haircut can add volume and strength to your hair. If you add too many layers, you run the risk of losing your shape.

Turn To Hair Colour

It may be a surprise to learn that some hair dyes can plump up your hair shaft and give the illusion of volume. So, adding colour can be a good thing. Just do not go overboard and damage your hair.

Highlights can give the illusion of volume and adding different shades can give your hair contrast and dimensions. This can result in your hair looking thicker.

Use A Good Shampoo

Many people are guilty of using the wrong haircare products. As a result, they usually are left with lifeless and limp locks.

If you have fine, thin hair, try and keep away from creamy formulas formulated for thick and coarser hair types. Instead, look for ones that promote volume. Many people also experience greasy roots, even after one or two days of washing their hair. The trick is to find a balance between shampoo and conditioner and find what works for you.

When shampooing, be sure to only focus on your roots and scalp. This will stop your ends from drying out. additionally, when you condition your hair, apply your product onto the ends of your hair and keep away from your scalp. This will prevent your hair from looking greasy. And make sure you rinse out all the shampoo and conditioner out of your hair.

