Jack & Jones announce new womenswear AW21 collection

In Irish fashion news, Danish fashion company Bestseller are moving into the space of Ladies fashion by announcing their first ever Jack & Jones womenswear AW21 collection.

Bestseller, which was founded back in 1975, are a privately held family-owned clothing company based in Brande, Denmark.

The Danish fashion house owns lots of popular and well recognised fashion labels in both Men, Ladies and Childrenswear that include fashion brands such as, ONLY, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones and Name It.

Bestseller already employs around 17,000 people around the world with over 3,000 of these being stationed in Denmark.

For the first time in their history, their Jack & Jones label will launch into the Ladieswear fashion circle by unveiling their JJXX womenswear range which is expected to drop this coming Autumn 2021.

In a media statement released by the company, they commented that after 30 years of guys, it’s finally time for the girls as they incorporate over 30 years of Jack & denim expertise into the designs for the launch of their international jeans brand that will launch in October 2021.

According to the Jack & Jones team, their “designs are focused on all the good quality essentials that any young woman can’t live without as well as the key must-have trends that add a little extra”.

It has taken Bestsellers until now to move Jack & Jones into what is a lucrative womenswear marketplace given the success of other brands like, Levi’s, Lee Jeans and G-Star in this space.

Bestsellers have fared reasonably well during the coronavirus which saw other major high-street and on-line retailers fall by the wayside and have either close down or merged with other leading fashion houses.

Even during the current pandemic, Bestsellers remain a profitable company, without incurring any financial losses during this time.

The new JJXX womenswear range for 2021 is expected to include sustainable fashion pieces which Bestsellers push across their denim ranges.

