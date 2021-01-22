New LEE X H&M collection is all about sustainability

In Irish fashion news, Swedish fashion retailer H&M have collaborated with LEE for a new sustainable denim collection

The Stockholm based multinational clothing-retail company known for their fast-fashion clothing for men, women, teenagers and children have partnered with American denim fashion label LEE for their new sustainable ladies, men and children collection.

The LEE X H&M collection incorporates sustainability at the heart of their joint collaboration which starts from the choice of material which includes 100% recycled cotton jeans that is made using 80% post-industrial waste and 20% post-consumer waste.

The collection for women includes retro style jeans that come in a wide and loose leg fit. Included is LEE’s own Rider jacket which comes in a recut and oversized finish. To add to their sustainable line-up they have also included ladies dungarees and overshirts.

Their men’s collection has a workwear element included in its designs which features jackets along with LEE’s 5 pocket relaxed fit jeans constructed using 100% recycled cotton.

Also included are men’s dungarees as well as a selection of denim bucket hats and tote bags, along with heavyweight jersey pieces.

As part of their kidswear range which is styled from fashion looks dating back to the 80’s and the noughties, this includes relaxed designed cut jeans as well as dungaree dresses as well as stylish cargo jeans with pockets. Their tops are styled with LEE’s own famous logo included on the hoodies and t-shirts.

H&M designer, Jon Loman disclosed that the H&M team loved working with the guys at LEE who both believe in pushing for change in delivering more sustainable and circular denim garments.

Loman said” We looked at every detail and challenged each other in a positive way. It’s also amazing to work with Lee’s iconic designs and give them a bit of our flavour, for H&M denim lovers around the world.”

EVP Global Brand President at LEE, Chris Waldeck, commented that LEE are proud to have collaborated with H&M in continuing our efforts to make better denim.

Chris said “Our brand was founded more than 130 years ago with innovation in mind, and today we are happy to be joining with H&M to advance denim into a more sustainable future.”

The LEE X H&M collection will go on sale this coming Thursday 28th January 2021 and will initially be available to buy online at the H&M.website.

