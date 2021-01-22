How to incorporate colour into your spring wardrobe

We love our neutral tones. They are classic, timeless and look good on everyone. Not to mention, you can wear them season in and season out.

But with spring right around the corner, it may be time to inject some much-needed colour into our winter wardrobes.

Even for those of you who rock black all over for every occasion, you can incorporate colour into your wardrobes that will not leave you feeling overwhelmed. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for simple ways to incorporate colour into your spring wardrobe.

Have Your Bag Make A Statement

Accessories can be a great way to incorporate colour into your wardrobe. So, why not start with your bag? You don’t need to spend a lot of money on a designer bag for this trick to work. Instead, focus on one that is trendy and colourful that goes with the rest of your wardrobe.

Wear Colourful Earrings

Much like your handbag, your earrings can be another accessory that can add a touch of colour to your look. A pair of statement and colourful earrings can take any outfit from boring to a fun work ensemble. If you are looking for something that screams ‘spring’, go for coral, cobalt or canary colours.

Try Mustard Clothing

While the thought of wearing a dark, muted shade of yellow does not sound appealing, we promise that mustard can look gorgeous on everyone. And it is going to be one of the biggest colours of Spring 2021.

Let Your Shoes Steal Focus

Investing in a fun and colourful pair of shoes can be a great twist to add to your spring 2021 wardrobe. And even better. If neutrals take up a lot of your current wardrobe, colourful shoes can give your look something different and go with everything.

Step Away From Nude Nails

Perhaps the easiest way to incorporate colour into your spring 2021 wardrobe is by using nail polish. And if you are someone who loves their nude nails, we are here to ask you to step away and embrace colour. Nothing screams spring like a bright nail colour. Think vibrant corals or steel blues. And you can never go wrong with iconic pastel shades.

